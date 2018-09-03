Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Issue of Convertible Loan Notes 03-Sep-2018 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 September 2018 Issue of Convertible Loan Notes ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or the "Company") Ecovista Plc is pleased to announce that it has issued GBP 550,000 of Convertible Loan Notes which are convertible at a subscription price of GBP 0.0005 per Ordinary Share. The balance of the principal of the loan which has not been repaid or converted into Ordinary Shares by 31th August 2020 is repayable on that date. The funds will be used to provide further working capital for the Company and new developing further opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ecovista PLC Louise Stokely Millars 3 Southmill Road Bishops Stortford CM23 3DH Telephone 01279 654151 NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: IOD TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 5958 EQS News ID: 720023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

