Montag, 03.09.2018

03.09.2018 | 13:06
Aspo Oyj: Change in treasury shares

ASPO PLC
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 3, 2018, at 2 p.m.

CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES

A total of 1,175 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 303 486 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


Further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





