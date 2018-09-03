Aspo Oyj: Change in treasury shares

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

ASPO PLCSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 3, 2018, at 2 p.m.A total of 1,175 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 303 486 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.ASPO PlcAki OjanenCEOFurther information, please contact:Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.comDistribution:Nasdaq HelsinkiKey Mediawww.aspo.comis a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.