WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bregal Investments and KKR announced the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of Cognita, a global schools group, to Jacobs Holding of Switzerland. Cognita operates over 70 schools across 8 countries, educating more than 40,000 children.



The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2018. No financial details of the deal have been disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX