The global automotive tires e-retailing market is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report from Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the rise in the sales of passenger vehicles globally. The increasing sales of various passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sport utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles, crossovers, and passenger vans are driving the growth of the global automotive tires e-retailing market. Also, the vehicles produced in the market today have longer lifespans. Hence, the market will witness continuous demand for replacement tires. The online channel is one of the prominent channels used by customers to purchase said tires in the replacement market.

This market research report on the global automotive tires e-retailing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of RTB as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive tires e-retailing market:

Global automotive tires e-retailing market: Increasing adoption of RTB

Real-time bidding involves an online bidding process that allows marketers, advertising agencies, and media buying agencies to trade display advertising inventory in real time. The vendors provide a suitable platform to carry out this auction process. When a visitor visits a website, it sends a request to the vendor. The vendor sets a floor price for that visitor, and various advertisers can check the visitor and the floor price and bid accordingly. Then, the winning bid is selected by the vendor, and the ad of the winning bidder is displayed for the visitor.

"E-commerce is one of the markets, which is expected to use RTB extensively to target customers during the forecast period. Automotive tire e-retailing could also adopt a similar concept. With an increasing number of vendors entering the market, the implementation of RTB could be the differentiating factor among the vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on wheels and tires.

Global automotive tires e-retailing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive tires e-retailing market by applications (third-party suppliers and OEM suppliers) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The third-party suppliers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 76% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 5%.

