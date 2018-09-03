JPJ Group PLC announces Completion of sale of social business

Completion of sale of social business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, confirms today that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Group's social business to Bagelcode. As outlined at the Group's H1 results, the sale amounts to a cash consideration of £18.1 million.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman, commented: "The successful disposal of our social business enables the Group to exclusively focus on our core activity of real money gaming. Importantly, it also represents another positive step in our strategy to reduce net leverage, providing us with further optionality to create value for shareholders."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

About Bagelcode

Bagelcode is a South Korean social gaming company that designs and develops games focussed on the Social Casino market. It has an established player-base in this vertical.

