

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production declined in July after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 3.1 percent increase in June.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output plunged 10.3 percent annually in July and manufacturing production dropped by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 4.5 percent from June, when it grew by 1.8 percent.



