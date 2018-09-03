sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.09.2018 | 13:22
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 3

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 31-August-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue187.59p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 31-August-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue72.72p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.22p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.19m
Borrowing Level:16%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

© 2018 PR Newswire