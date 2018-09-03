Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 31-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---