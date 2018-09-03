Capio Closes Acquisition of the Swedish Healthcare Group Legevisitten

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition of Legevisitten, announced on July 11, 2018, has now been approved by the relevant county councils and the Swedish Competition Authority. Following the approvals, Capio closes the acquisition as of today, and includes Legevisitten in Capio Group as from September 1, 2018.

The acquisition increases Capio's capacity within geriatrics and related services for the elderly in the Stockholm area and strengthens Capio's position facing the geriatric free healthcare choice introduction in Stockholm in 2019. The acquisition also adds about 82,000 listed patients to Capio's base of recurring listed patients, which further supports Capio's digi-physical offering with digital consultations and a broad network of physical primary care units. Including the acquired units, Capio now has close to 900,000 listed patients and about 100 physical primary care centers across 13 counties and regions in Sweden.

The acquisition of Legevisitten is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis from 2019. Please refer to the press release of July 11, 2018 for more information about Legevisitten and the transaction.

