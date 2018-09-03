In a major development, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has reduced its solar manufacturing tender size from 5 GW to 3 GW, and curtailed the minimum bid capacity from 1 GW to 600 MW. The size of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), however, remains unchanged at 10 GW.This June, Power Minister Mr R.K. Singh announced that all future renewable energy project bids would have to cover at least a 50% of a project's components with domestic manufacturing. To support this move, SECI floated a 5 GW solar component manufacturing tender, linked to a 10 GW PPA, also in June. It was the first solar ...

