

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in nearly two years in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 51.4 in August from 52.9 in July. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders and employment all increased at slower rates in August. Meanwhile, new export orders declined at the fastest rate since July 2014.



'This slowdown relieved pressure on capacity, with backlogs of work declining slightly and inventories of finished goods increasing for the first time since January 2017,' Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the Poland Manufacturing PMI survey, said.



On the price front, costs pressures remained strong in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX