

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production increased for the second straight month in July, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in in July, well above the 0.4 percent rise in June.



Among main groups, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 11.4 percent annually in July, followed by electricity and supply with 10.1 percent spike.



Meanwhile, manufacturing production registered a moderate increase of 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from June, when it gained 0.6 percent.



