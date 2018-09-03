New features and enhancements revolutionize motion graphics workflows, make it easier to import CAD files and offer volume-based modeling.

MAXONannounces the immediate availability of Cinema 4D Release 20 (R20). The next generation of the professional 3D application contains high-end tools and features for VFX and motion graphics artists, including a node-based material system, new volume-based modeling tools, a very powerful CAD import and a major expansion of the MoGraph toolset and much more!

"We are proud to finally make Cinema 4D R20 available to all users worldwide. We are looking forward to seeing the first amazing works in the coming weeks and months that artists create using Cinema 4D's high-end tools and features," says David McGavran, CEO MAXON Computer GmbH. "Both Cinema 4D as well as the MoGraph toolset have revolutionized the industry since their introductions. With the Release of R20 we are making the next big leap together with our user base."

Highlights in Cinema 4D R20:

Node-based material system offers completely new possibilities for creating materials, from simple reference materials to highly complex shaders using node-based shaders. More than 150 different nodes offer users functions that they can use to quickly and comfortably create complex shading effects for the ultimate creative freedom. The standard material system's interface can be used to get started with the new node-based workflow which the respective material is automatically created by the nodes in the background. Node-based materials can be made available as parametric assets with a reduced interface.

MoGraph Fields offer completely new creative possibilities for the celebrated procedural animation toolset in MoGraph. Fields offer a new workflow that make it possible to control the strength of the effect using any combination of falloffs from simple geometric shapes to shaders and sounds to objects and mathematical formulas. Fields can be mixed and combined with one another in a layer list. Effects can be re-mapped and grouped in multiple Fields to control Effectors, Deformers, weights and more.

CAD Import Cinema 4D R20 offers seamless drag and drop import for common CAD file formats such as Solidworks, STEP, Catia, JT and IGES. The importer's scale-based tessellation offers individual control of the level of detail for impressive visualizations.

Volume-based modeling The OpenVDB-based Volume Builder and Mesher in Cinema 4D R20 offer an entirely procedural modeling workflow. Any primitive or polygon objects (including the new Fields objects) can be combined to create complex objects using Boolean operations. Volumes created in Cinema 4D can be exported sequentially in the Vdb format and can be used in any application or render engine that supports OpenVDB.

ProRender improvements Important features such as Subsurface Scattering, motion blur and multi-passes were added to the native, GPU-based ProRender. The ProRender code was also updated. The renderer now supports Apple's Metal2 technology and the use of out-of-core textures.

Modernization The modernization of the Cinema 4D core architecture is becoming more and more tangible. In Release 20, this is evidenced by a series of significant API adaptations, the new node system and the modeling and UI framework.

The complete Cinema 4D R20 featureset

European premier at the IBC 2018 in Amsterdam

Cinema 4D will be shown for the first time in Europe at the MAXON booth in hall 7, A59 at the IBC 2018 from September 14 18, 2018 at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam.

Internationally renowned 3D artists such as Nick Lyon from Territory Studio, Matthias Winckelmann from f°am Studio, Matthias Zabiegly from Aixsponza, motion design all-star Robert Hranitzky and many more artist from studios around the world will offer insights into their production workflow and projects such as Avengers: Infinity War and will offer tricks from their everyday production workflows. In addition, partners such as Insydium, Ventuz and Green Hippo will show how their products integrate into Cinema 4D. Detailed information about the program will soon be available at www.c4dlive.com, where all presentations will also be streamed live during IBC.

Cinema 4D R20 pricing, availability and upgrade information

Cinema 4D Release 20 is available directly from MAXON or one of its authorized resellers. Customers whose MAXON Service Agreement (MSA) is active on September 3, 2018 will automatically receive the upgrade to the new version. Cinema 4D is available for Windows and Mac OS X operating systems, and Linux nodes are also available for rendering pipelines. Price and upgrade information is available at www.maxon.net, as well as information about system requirements.

About MAXON

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, MAXON Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and BodyPaint 3D software products have been used extensively to help create everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. MAXON has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. MAXON products are available directly from the web site and its worldwide distribution channel. MAXON is part of the Nemetschek Group.

