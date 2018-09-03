Intracom Telecom: Superior Performance from its High Capacity E-Band System UltraLink-GX80

ATHENS, Greece, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Extensive field tests of UltraLink-GX80 in MTS Russia network prove system's superiority

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the completion of a number of extensive field tests of its new high capacity E-Band radio system, UltraLink-GX80, for MTS Russia, the country's largest mobile operator, for backhaul and for fronthaul deployment. The company is supplying MTS with E-Band solutions since 2016.

More specifically, from the beginning of the year, the company has performed three successful trials achieving leading capacity at super long distances. The first field test was conducted in St. Petersburg area during the first quarter of this year, with the system providing the highest stability in the maximum modulation scheme of 256-QAM, meaning that the data capacity of the link was 10 Gbps at a distance equal to 8.27 km long. The link was kept in operation for more than 45 days demonstrating excellent performance.

The second field test was carried out in the city of Novosibirsk supporting 3 CPRI interfaces for fronthaul application. UltraLink-GX80 was connected successfully with the existing field infrastructure of MTS. In fact, the three CPRI interfaces served six Remote Radio Heads, of which three where 3G and the rest 4G/LTE Advanced. In this way, the company demonstrated the vast capabilities of the UltraLink-GX80 platform to serve multiple cellular network radios and, thus, achieve significant savings in the Radio Access Network (RAN). As all the performed tests were passed successfully, UltraLink-GX80 proved that it fully supports all the required functionalities for such applications (latency, etc.).

The third field test conducted in Western Siberia, where the link connected the two Northern cities of Salekhard and Labytnangi across the Ob River. The system achieved great performance supporting almost 9 Gbps data capacity at a distance of 13.64 km. This is the longest distance recorded for such high capacity E-Band link.

Mr. Andrei Ushatskiy, Vice President for Technology and IT in MTS commented: "Due to the evolution of the mobile networks, higher and higher data capacities in all the segments of the network are demanded. Therefore, the need to support higher capacities in the transport networks is becoming essential in our days and in the coming future too. We are satisfied with the results of the field tests we conducted with Intracom Telecom and the achieved performance of UltraLink-GX80 covering 'very long' distances and different applications, such as backhaul and fronthaul."

Mr. Athanasios Antoulinakis. General Director of Intracom Svyaz LLC, stated: "We would like to express our thanks to MTS Russia for giving us the opportunity to prove on the field the superior performance of the new UltraLink-GX80 system, that has been developed in house at Intracom Telecom's R&D center. Thanks to the advanced development,the system provides multiple Gbps capacity in extremely long distances. Furthermore, the unique advantage of the system to support CPRI interfaces with just software settings providesoperators the flexibility, using the same hardware system, to use the link for both Backhaul andfronthaul purposes,as per their needs."

About Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS")

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS" - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS) is the leading telecommunications group in Russia, Central and Eastern Europe. We provide wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV to over 100 million customers who value high quality of service at a competitive price. Our wireless and fixed-line networks deliver best-in-class speeds and coverage throughout Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, we continue to grow through innovative products, investments in our market-leading retail platform, mobile payment services, e-commerce and IT solutions. MTS has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since July 2000 and trades under the ticker MBT. The Company's shares have been listed locally on the Moscow Exchange since November 2003 and trades under the symbol MTSS. For more information, please visit: www.mtsgsm.com

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. Its subsidiaries span across Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com.