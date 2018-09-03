

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in twelve months in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 54.9 in August from 55.4 in July. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders increased at slower rates in August.



On a positive note, firms were able to fill vacancies despite reports of a long-term worker shortage.



On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in August, led by higher raw material costs and exchange rate movements.



Output prices increased at a strong rate, albeit one that was the weakest for three months.



