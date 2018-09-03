IAR Systems Brings its Successful Developers Conference IAR DevCon to Europe

Next stops for the free worldwide developers conference are Bilbao, Paris, Cambridge, Helsinki, Vienna, Milan, Stockholm and Munich

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, started off its global developers conference series IAR DevCon in North America in May of 2018. Now, the industry leader continues the successful developers conference in several locations across Europe, targeting developers and designers with content on security, IoT, industrial, automotive, medical and general embedded development.

IAR DevCon comes in a compact half-day format, lasting from 9:00 to 14:00. The conference begins with a keynote from one of IAR Systems' representatives, giving insights to key industries and the latest market updates. Following the keynote, there are two training sessions on How to develop smaller, faster, smarter code using IAR Embedded Workbench and Developing a more secure application and/or dealing with the nuances of a particular application as well as one practical session on Using IAR Embedded Workbench in a real-life application using real hardware. There will also be room for individual Q&A as well as personal networking.

Timetable for IAR DevCon in Europe:

Bilbao, Spain: September 11, 2018

Paris, France: September 13, 2018

Cambridge, UK: October 2, 2018

Helsinki, Finland: October 4, 2018

Vienna, Austria: October 9, 2018

Milan, Italy: October 11, 2018

Stockholm, Sweden: November 21, 2018

Munich, Germany: November 28, 2018

The number of seats for each location is limited. To register for an IAR DevCon conference, go to www.iardevcon.com.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén,

Media Relations,

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin

CEO

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

