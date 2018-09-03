IAR Systems Brings its Successful Developers Conference IAR DevCon to Europe

Next stops for the free worldwide developers conference are Bilbao, Paris, Cambridge, Helsinki, Vienna, Milan, Stockholm and Munich
UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, started off its global developers conference series IAR DevCon in North America in May of 2018. Now, the industry leader continues the successful developers conference in several locations across Europe, targeting developers and designers with content on security, IoT, industrial, automotive, medical and general embedded development.
IAR DevCon comes in a compact half-day format, lasting from 9:00 to 14:00. The conference begins with a keynote from one of IAR Systems' representatives, giving insights to key industries and the latest market updates. Following the keynote, there are two training sessions on How to develop smaller, faster, smarter code using IAR Embedded Workbench and Developing a more secure application and/or dealing with the nuances of a particular application as well as one practical session on Using IAR Embedded Workbench in a real-life application using real hardware. There will also be room for individual Q&A as well as personal networking.
Timetable for IAR DevCon in Europe:
Bilbao, Spain: September 11, 2018
Paris, France: September 13, 2018
Cambridge, UK: October 2, 2018
Helsinki, Finland: October 4, 2018
Vienna, Austria: October 9, 2018
Milan, Italy: October 11, 2018
Stockholm, Sweden: November 21, 2018
Munich, Germany: November 28, 2018
The number of seats for each location is limited. To register for an IAR DevCon conference, go to www.iardevcon.com.
Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
IAR Systems contacts
AnnaMaria Tahlén,
Media Relations,
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00
E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com
Stefan Skarin
CEO
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00
E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-brings-its-successful-developers-conference-iar-devcon-to-europe,c2605664
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/386/2605664/900816.pdf
http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/iar-devcon-logotype,c2477583
IAR Devcon logotype