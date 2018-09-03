20 banquet rooms will meet every need from international conferences to intimate parties

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. announced today that its new flagship hotel The Okura Tokyo is to start accept reservations for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions with immediate effect. Scheduled to open on September 12, 2019, and comprising two main buildings, The Okura Tokyo will reprise the former Hotel Okura Tokyo's famed traditional Japanese beauty as well as its cherished simplicity and elegance. The Okura Heritage Wing will offer "traditional luxury" while the neighboring The Okura Prestige Tower will feature "contemporary luxury".

[Heian Room] TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects Engineers (Photo: Business Wire)

The Okura Tokyo will offer 20 banquet rooms, all in The Okura Prestige Tower, ranging in size from large event and reception spaces to smaller rooms ideal for intimate parties. The Heian Room-one of the largest ballrooms and event spaces of any hotel in Tokyo-will re-establish The Okura Tokyo as a premier venue for prestigious international conferences.

The Heian Room will be reborn on the first floor of The Okura Prestige Tower. The original Heian Room was a large, elegant Japanese-style facility with an illustrious history as a glamorous reception room hosting royalty and heads of state. It was also the venue for prestigious international conferences such as the International Monetary Fund General Assembly.

The Heian Room will span 2,000 square meters and will be able to accommodate up to 2,000 guests for standing-style events. There will be the option to combine it with the adjacent foyer and other banquet halls to create a flexible 3,000 sq m function area. This can be sectioned into multiple spaces to accommodate a variety of needs. Its Heian era features will include white wooden panels, large reproductions from the Kokin Wakashu poetry anthology preface (on display in the neighboring Okura Museum of Art), Heian era door designs and Shosoin pattern carpeting. The beauty of ancient Japan will be captured on a grand scale in an elegant and practical way.

The second floor of The Okura Prestige Tower will contain the "Orchard" banquet hall-the hotel's second-largest-as well as a number of meeting and function rooms, all featuring European garden themes. Around half of The Okura Tokyo site will be covered with a variety of lush gardens and greenery, views of which guests will be able to enjoy from the lobby throughout the seasons.

On the 41st floor of The Okura Prestige Tower, a comprehensive range of meeting and function rooms will take full advantage of their top floor locations to provide breathtaking views across Tokyo. They will include L'Étoile,adorned with galaxy-motif chandeliers, the modern-classic design-inspired La Lune, and Le Soleil, featuring a variety of wood textures, all based on urban and celestial themes.

Masaki Ikeda, President and General Manager of Hotel Okura Tokyo, said, "Since its original opening, Hotel Okura Tokyo has hosted many notable guests and events from around the world, including heads of state and leading global organizations. In the newly reborn The Okura Tokyo, we look forward again to welcoming guests from around the world with our signature blend of traditional Japanese culture and sophisticated service."

The Okura Tokyo is located in one of Tokyo's main business areas, surrounded by government offices and embassies and offering easy access to shopping areas such as Ginza.

The Okura Tokyo will be a top-end luxury hotel with a tasteful, classically Japanese atmosphere. The beloved Yamazato Japanese restaurant will make its awaited return, as will the renowned Chosho-an tea ceremony room, making the reborn hotel the perfect choice for special gatherings in elegant Japanese settings.

About Hotel Okura Tokyo

Hotel Okura Tokyo opened in Tokyo's Toranomon district as a "Uniquely Japanese World-Class Hotel" in 1962. Since then, we have welcomed distinguished guests and continued to pioneer developments in the hotel industry in Japan. Reflecting the motto of our founder Kishichiro Okura "A Harmony of Japanese Beauty and International Service - we provide services under the Okura's "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality. The hotel's main building closed for redevelopment at the end of August 2015, and we continued to operate by relocating facilities such as restaurants and bars to the South Wing. Hotel Okura Tokyo will be reborn as The Okura Tokyo on September 12, 2019. The Okura Tokyo will reprise the former Hotel Okura Tokyo's famed traditional Japanese beauty as well as its cherished simplicity and elegance to offer a new combination of traditional and contemporary luxury. An array of fine dining facilities will include the internationally renowned "Yamazato" Japanese restaurant, the Teppanyaki restaurant "Sazanka" and "Toh-Ka-Lin", offering Chinese cuisine.

Concept movie: https://youtu.be/bggcq6aIaoI

For more information, please visit: http://www.hotelokura.co.jp/tokyo/en/toward2019/

For Inquiries regarding The Okura Tokyo Banquet Reservations, please contact:

General Banquets (Sales Department)

Tel: +81(0)3 3224 6661 (Weekdays 09:00-18:00) Email: intlsales2@tokyo.hotelokura.co.jp

