The first round of Ireland's newly introduced Enduring Connection Policy - 1 (ECP-1), introduced at the beginning of the year, has resulted in considerable success for solar PV and battery storage, with the technologies clearly outcompeting various forms of gas-fired generation, biomass, and wind energy.Irish grid operator authority, Eirgrid Group, said on Friday that it had approved applications totaling 252 MW of large-scale solar farms, 842 MW of small-scale solar systems, and 351 MW of storage capacity under its ECP-1 capacity application process. The policy, introduced at the start of 2018, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...