Lithium Werks and Super B agree to merge to enable global energy transition

HENGELO, The Netherlands, Sept. 03, 2018

The new global company serves over 1,000 customers in nearly 50 countries and offers jobs to over 550 employees. With more than 400 patents for lithium technology, the company is a leading player when it comes to technical knowhow.

Earlier this year, Lithium Werks acquired the assets of the former Valence Technology, Inc, and the Industrial business of A123 Systems, LLC. The new Dutch company Lithium Werks B.V. as such is a joint force between a leading cell supplier, offering high quality Nanophosphate Cells, and two A-brand battery system suppliers: Valence and Super B.

The companies were already close partners. "Our strategic partnership has evolved. We now know that the best way for us to meet our customers' growing demand for portable power solutions is to join forces," said T. Joseph Fisher III, CEO and co-founder of Lithium Werks.

Super B's chief executive Henk Kleef said: "The strong brand positions of both Valence and Super B for battery systems enables the development and expansion of the new Lithium Werks organization. We will continue to offer long lasting, safe, reliable and customized battery systems to our customers in sectors such as industrial, transportation, marine and renewable energy."

"Together, we will facilitate a global transition to clean power, using nanotechnology and smart software to improve efficiency of transporting goods, people and energy." Mr Fisher said.

About Lithium Werks

Lithium Werks is a fast-growing global lithium ion battery company with production facilities in China and offices in the USA, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Norway. Lithium Werks provides cells, modules, and battery management systems into markets such as material handling, stationary energy storage, medical, and commercial marine.

About Super B

Super B has a strong reputation for developing and producing unique high-end lithium batteries for a variety of industries and applications. Various leading manufacturers and customers in markets such as automotive, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, UPS and marine have experienced the innovative and reliable Super B lithium battery solutions. The Super B solutions are developed and produced in Hengelo, The Netherlands and supported with worldwide regional sales/service centers.