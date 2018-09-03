

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Funding Circle Holdings Limited announced it intends to publish a Registration Document and is considering proceeding with an initial public offering. The offer would be comprised of new shares to be issued by the company (to raise gross proceeds of approximately 300 million pounds) and an offer of existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders, directors and employees.



The company said it is considering applying for admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Immediately following Admission, the company intends to have a free float of at least 25% of the company's issued share capital. An overallotment option of 10% of the total offer size would be made available by some of the existing shareholders.



Funding Circle is a small and medium enterprise loans platform in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands. The company intends to use the primary proceeds of the offer to enhance its balance sheet position.



