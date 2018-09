BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined for the first time in four months in July, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



Retail turnover dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise in June. Sales decreased for the first time since March, when it slid 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover fell 1 percent in July, in contrast to June's 0.3 percent increase. Excluding fuel, sales were down 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX