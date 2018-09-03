sprite-preloader
03.09.2018 | 15:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNP Assurances: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3rd September 2018

CNP Assurances

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:CNP Assurances
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:4.75% Perp NC10yr
Offer price:100
Stabilising Managers:HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Natixis, Societe Generale, Unicredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com)


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)