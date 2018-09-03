sprite-preloader
03.09.2018

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate

PR Newswire

London, September 3

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Dividend - exchange rate

The Company confirms that further to the announcement made on 21 August 2018 of a dividend of 11.3 US cents per ordinary share payable on 27 September 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 31 August 2018, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to UK Sterling (for those shareholders who did not elect to receive payment in US dollars) will be US$1.2997:GB£1.00 (based on the exchange rate on Friday, 31 August 2018).

Accordingly, the UK Sterling amount of dividend payable on 27 September 2018 will be 8.6943 pence (£0.086943) per share.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


