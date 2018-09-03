»One accurate measurement is worth a thousand expert opinions«. Is this a statement you agree with? It clearly states that when technology is involved, you should always have reliable facts as a technician or an engineer to be on the safe side.

Apart from tools such as pliers, cutters, wire strippers, multimeters which are found in every electrician's toolbox, there are also lots of smaller parts needed for every-day-use. They are just as important as the big tools and of course they have to be reordered once they have been used for installations and repairs etc.

Reordering material will be one of Lucy's tasks in her uncle's office and she therefore needs to know some basic facts about such parts and items. She should be familiar with certain specifications or dimensions such as length, width etc. When learning the proper technical terms, it can be enough at the beginning to identify them by their shapes and sizes but becoming more specific, i.e. being able to specify them in more detail in the course of time.

An accurate lesson

Jack: So, Lucy, have a look. I've gathered some items here to explain the proper technical terms to you, how you can tell the difference between certain parts by perhaps concentrating on their shapes and sizes at the beginning to make it easier for you. When I go to customers in my work van, I often use materials which must be reordered afterwards so that I always have enough with me for other customers. And this will be one of your jobs here in the office. You check what I have written down on the work order or the list of materials used and then you can order it with the wholesaler.

Lucy: Okay, Uncle Jack, I think I can do this very easily by email or with an online order form. I'm an expert in the shapes and sizes of the many sunglasses that I have, but when I look at all these things on the table here, I have to admit, it looks a bit more complicated.

Jack: Well, if you order things, then of course you must know what items we are talking about to find out about the correct reference or part numbers. But I'll show you where you can find all this information.

Lucy: Oh yes, no problem. Nowadays you simply enter the quantity you need, how many pieces of this and that, into the online order forms. I'm very experienced in all that because I used to order a lot of my clothes online in Germany.

Jack: We'll have a look at all this later on. Moreover, when we receive the parts from the wholesaler, you must check whether the correct ones have been delivered in the right dimensions and quantities etc. So, what can I show you here? There are some hooks like these S-shaped ones, bolts, clips and clamps, different kinds of ropes with different lengths, springs and these round washers.

Lucy: What are the washers used for?

Jack: Well, a washer is a thin plate, typically disk-shaped like this one with a hole mostly in the middle that is normally used to distribute the load of a threaded fastener, such as a bolt or nut. But they also come in all different shapes and sizes like for example star-shaped washers and square or rectangular ones. Over here, we have some batteries. This one is six volts, that one over there is a ten-volt battery. These are some fuses, ...

