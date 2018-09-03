Cramo Plc: Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
Cramo Plc has received on 3 September 2018 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Zeres Capital Partners AB (Stockholm, Sweden), according to which Zeres Public Market Fund's total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below five (5) percent on 3 September 2018. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights.
Total position of Zeres Public Market Fund according to the notification:
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|0.00%
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
|9.83%
|0.00
|9.83%
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009900476
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|SUBTOTAL A
|0
|0.00
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or
legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting
rights
|% of shares and voting
rights through
financial instruments
|Total of both
|Zeres Capital Partners AB
|0.00%
|-
|0.00%
|Zeres Capital AB
|0.00%
|-
|0.00%
|Zeres Public Market Fund
|0.00%
|-
|0.00%
CRAMO PLC
Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO
Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com
Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045, email: mattias.radstrom@cramo.com
Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
