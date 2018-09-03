Cramo Plc: Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 September 2018, at 5.30 pm Finnish time (EET)

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc has received on 3 September 2018 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Zeres Capital Partners AB (Stockholm, Sweden), according to which Zeres Public Market Fund's total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below five (5) percent on 3 September 2018. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total position of Zeres Public Market Fund according to the notification:

% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 0.00% 0.00 0.00 0 Position of previous

notification (if

applicable) 9.83% 0.00 9.83% -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900476 0 0 0.00 0.00 SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or

legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting

rights % of shares and voting

rights through

financial instruments Total of both Zeres Capital Partners AB 0.00% - 0.00% Zeres Capital AB 0.00% - 0.00% Zeres Public Market Fund 0.00% - 0.00%

CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





