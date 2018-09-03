sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,40 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 Ticker-Symbol: GXE 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,91
87,09
18:06
86,40
86,60
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALAPAGOS NV87,400,00 %