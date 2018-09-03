The upcoming Eurogroup meeting in Vienna intends to discuss inefficiencies in Euro Area labor and product markets to boost productivity. Productivity developments have been quite heterogeneous with adverse consequences for labor markets. Unemployment is high in international comparison and structurally weak labor markets remain a vital policy concern in some Euro Area member states. Labor market reforms have already been initiated targeting youth unemployment, long-term unemployment and labor market segmentation. However, effective implementation needs to be further strengthened. Euro Area economic and finance ministers will meet in Vienna this Friday, ahead of the informal EU Ecofin meeting, to discuss "policies geared at strengthening longer-term growth and employment...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...