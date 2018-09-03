Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury 03-Sep-2018 / 15:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 03 September 2018 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that on 3 September 2018 it transferred 93,350 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for minority interest transfers to individuals. Following this transfer the Company holds 1,622,317 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,621,430 Ordinary Shares. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 5961 EQS News ID: 720197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 03, 2018 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)