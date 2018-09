At a shareholders' meeting of Arion Bank to be held at 16:00 GMT on 5 September 2018, one new member of the Board of Directors will be elected to serve until the Bank's next Annual General Meeting. Two members to serve on the Nomination Committee will also be elected.

The candidate for the Board of Directors is:

Benedikt Gíslason

The candidates for the Nomination Committee are:

Christopher Felix Johannes Guth

Keith Magliana

Thórdur S. Óskarsson

Further information regarding the candidates can be found on the Bank's website: www.arionbanki.is/gm





For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theódór Fridbertsson at Investor Relations at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.