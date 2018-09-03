HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully prices €1.25 billion of Notes

Amsterdam, 3 September 2018 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €600 million of 8.5-year Notes with a coupon of 1.25% and €650 million of 12.5-year Notes with a coupon of 1.75%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness and/or acquisitions. The maturity dates of the Notes are 17 March 2027 and 17 March 2031.

Deutsche Bank, ING, JPM, MUFG and Société Générale acted as book runners and ABN AMRO, ANZ, Rabobank, BBVA, Raiffeisen Bank International, Santander and Banca IMI as co-managers.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and speciality beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries.





