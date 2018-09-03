Analysis of 7 standard anions and sulfite



TOKYO, Sept 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has developed a new type of Shodex high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) column. The 'IC SI-36 4D' column for ion chromatography analyzes anions, and is compatible with hydroxide eluents. SDK will place the 'IC SI-36 4D' on the market by the end of the year.Ion chromatography is an analytical method mainly used for the analysis of inorganic ions in water, including analysis of halogenous impurities and standard anionic materials in tap water. SDK had been offering columns for ion chromatography compatible with carbonated eluents before developing the 'IC SI-36 4D' column, compatible with hydroxide eluents. This new type column enables analysis with higher sensitivity than conventional columns used with carbonated eluents.Analysis with the 'IC SI-36 4D' column- Analysis of 7 standard anions, sulfite and carbonate with the 'IC SI-36 4D' column showed high resolution.- Hydroxide eluents have lower background electrical conductivity than carbonate eluents. The combination of new column with hydroxide eluents can perform supersensitive analysis.- A combination new column with hydroxide eluents does not require different eluents (gradient system), but can perform separation with a single eluent (isocratic system) within 30 minutes.SDK will exhibit at JASIS 2018, Sept. 5-7 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, introducing the 'IC SI-36 4D', as well as demonstrating the 'OHpakTM LB-804', a new grade of OHpak column for GFC, using a hydrophilic polymer base, and SEC, using aqueous solvents, and the 'PROTEIN LW-403 4D', a silicate packed column for GFC, which realizes quick analysis.Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2018/27160.htmlAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.