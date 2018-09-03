PRODWAYS: Prodways presents its new MOVINGLight(R) V10 ceramic 3D printer at the Additive Material Exhibition 2018 in China

For a number of years Prodways has been developing ceramic 3D printers that allow printing of parts using technical ceramic materials such as zircon, alumina and hydroxyapatite. These applications are mainly found in the electronics, medical, aeronautics and luxury goods markets. The Prodways' ProMaker V6000 ceramic 3D printer has sold more than ten machines in this niche market, which is set to expand.

In order to address new and larger applications, Prodways announces the launch of its new MOVINGLight® V10 ceramic 3D printer. This more compact printer has an enlarged platform and continues to offer the benefits of accuracy and productivity provided by MOVINGLight® technology, at a competitive price. In extending its range of ceramic machines, Prodways is one of the only companies capable of printing using highly viscous materials, with very high ceramic content, and thereby more easily achieving ceramic density in excess of 99%.

Prodways will present this new printer in preview to the Chinese market at the Additive Material Exhibition 2018 at Xi'An, China, from September 6 to 8, 2018. The Chinese market represents the largest ceramics market. On this occasion, Prodways also announces the first two sales of its new MOVINGLight® V10 to two Chinese customers who have already ordered the machine as part of an "Early adopter" program enabling them to test the technology.



About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com



Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways





CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group - Raphaël Gorgé

Chairman and CEO

Tel: +33 (0)144 779480

Actus Finance - Natacha Morandi

Relations Investisseurs

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/nmorandi@actus.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Jean-Michel Marmillon

Financial Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)153 673673/jmmarmillon@actus.fr





Disclaimer

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Basis Document available on the Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives.

The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54804-prodways-presents-its-new-movinglight-v10-ceramic-3d-printer.pdf