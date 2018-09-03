VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: FY 2018-2019 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

3 September 2018. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for the 2018-2019 financial year.
|Publication date
|FY 2017-2018 revenues
|12 November 2018
|FY 2017-2018 earnings
|14 January 2019
|FY 2017-2018 financial report
|31 January 2019
|Q1 2018-2019 revenues
|14 February 2019
|H1 2018-2019 revenues
|13 May 2019
|H1 2018-2019 earnings
|17 June 2019
|Q3 2018-2019 revenues
|22 July 2019
|H1 2018-2019 financial report
|24 July 2019
|FY 2018-2019 revenues
|12 November 2019
|FY 2018-2019 earnings
|20 December 2019
|FY 2018-2019 financial report
|31 January 2020
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext growth - ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 10 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com posted 2016/17 revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Nicolas Bouchez
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|nbouchez@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
