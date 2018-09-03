sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: FY 2018-2019 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

3 September 2018. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for the 2018-2019 financial year.

Publication date
FY 2017-2018 revenues12 November 2018
FY 2017-2018 earnings14 January 2019
FY 2017-2018 financial report31 January 2019
Q1 2018-2019 revenues14 February 2019
H1 2018-2019 revenues13 May 2019
H1 2018-2019 earnings17 June 2019
Q3 2018-2019 revenues22 July 2019
H1 2018-2019 financial report24 July 2019
FY 2018-2019 revenues12 November 2019
FY 2018-2019 earnings20 December 2019
FY 2018-2019 financial report31 January 2020

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext growth - ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 10 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com posted 2016/17 revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54814-vu_cp_agenda_financier_2018-2019_vdef-uk.pdf

