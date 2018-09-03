sprite-preloader
03.09.2018 | 18:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant:Redde plc
Name of scheme:2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 1)
2016 PSP Scheme (Scheme 2)
Period of return:From:01/03/2018To:31/08/2018
Balance under scheme from previous return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		1,493,520
N/A
In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		0
3,000,000
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		3,597
0
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of periodScheme 1
Scheme 2		1,489,923
3,000,000
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admissionThe following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
Scheme 1 09/09/2014
Scheme 2 16/08/2018		1,513,947
3,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
303,990,354
Name of contact:Nicholas Tilley
Address of contact:Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
Telephone number of contact:01225 321207

Signed by
Nick Tilley
Date03 September 2018
Position:Company Secretary

