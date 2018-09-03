REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant: Redde plc

Name of scheme: 2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 1)

2016 PSP Scheme (Scheme 2)

Period of return: From: 01/03/2018 To: 31/08/2018

Balance under scheme from previous return: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 1,493,520

N/A

In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 0

3,000,000

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 3,597

0

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period Scheme 1

Scheme 2 1,489,923

3,000,000

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:

Scheme 1 09/09/2014

Scheme 2 16/08/2018 1,513,947

3,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

303,990,354

Name of contact: Nicholas Tilley

Address of contact: Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP

Telephone number of contact: 01225 321207



Signed by

Nick Tilley

Date 03 September 2018