Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

03 September 2018

The Company announces that on 03 September 2018 it purchased 75,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.25 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 3,949,186 Treasury Shares 48,937,128 Ordinary Shares

From 03 September 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 48,937,128.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Email: TS236@ntrs.com

AD317@ntrs.com