Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2018) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo" or "the Company") announced today that STA Coal Mining Company Proprietary Limited ("STA"), a mining contractor engaged by the Company to provide contract mining services at the Company's Magdalena underground mine in South Africa, has provided notice to the Company of its intention to not renew the contract mining services agreement (the "STA Agreement") dated October 31, 2015 entered into by STA, the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company, following the expiry of such contract in accordance with its terms on October 31, 2018. Under the terms of the STA Agreement, STA currently conducts all underground coal mining operations at the Magdalena mine under the supervision of the Company.

In light of the foregoing, and given the Company's current financial position, the Company is initiating a restructuring process at its Magdalena mine operations aimed at ensuring the viability of the business going forward. If no feasible alternatives are found, such process may ultimately result in employee retrenchments and may involve the closure of the Magdalena mine operation. A consultation process has commenced in South Africa with organised labour and relevant stakeholders, as required pursuant to section 189A of the South African Labour Relations Act. Further details on the outcome of this process will be announced at the appropriate time.

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.

