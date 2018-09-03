Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Results for 6 Months 2018 Available 03-Sep-2018 / 21:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Results for 6 Months 2018 Available?* *3 September 2018* NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) has published its presentation on financial results for 6 months 2018. It is available at http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/presentations/ [1]. *NCSP Group* is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *For more information, please contact:* For press: KSenko@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 5963 EQS News ID: 720229 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fc9dffdf087f147d517c4200cc170c0b&application_id=720229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

