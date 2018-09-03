

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Search giant Google has started to restrict ads for third-party tech support services in order to prevent scams.



The company said it will roll out a verification program to make sure only 'legitimate providers' offer third-party tech support to customers of Google's search engine.



'We've seen a rise in misleading ad experiences stemming from third-party technical support providers and have decided to begin restricting ads in this category globally,' said David Graff, Director, Global Product Policy, in a blog post.



'For many years, we've consulted and worked with law enforcement and government agencies to address abuse in this area. As the fraudulent activity takes place off our platform, it's increasingly difficult to separate the bad actors from the legitimate providers.'



Graff admitted that this new step will not completely eliminate the misuse the scams, however, 'it will make it a lot harder.'



