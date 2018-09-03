

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has issued a warning to its customers about a faulty logic boards that are causing some iPhones to malfunction.



Apple has warned customers with models of its iPhone 8 devices that 'contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on.'



However, the Apple has determined that only a very 'small percentage' of iPhone 8 models are affected.



Apple says affected units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S.



Apple will repair the device for free of charge.



