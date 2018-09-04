

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher on Tuesday after opening lower amid worries about rising trade tensions as well as the sell-off in emerging market currencies and in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a public holiday.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is edging up 4.12 points or 0.02 percent to 22,711.50, after touching a low of 22,612.15 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Canon is down 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is lower by 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining 0.7 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Taisei Corp. is advancing almost 2 percent, while Pioneer Corp. and Shiseido Co. are rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing almost 4 percent, Ube Industries is declining almost 3 percent and Fujikura is down more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Overnight, the U.S. stock markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.97 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.13 percent, while Germany's DAX declined 0.14 percent.



