HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - William Chan, Chairman and CEO of Rykadan Capital Limited ("Rykadan Capital" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK: 2288) appeared as a guest speaker at 'FundForum Asia 2018', which took place this week in Hong Kong.In panel discussions about hidden investment opportunities in 2018 and inbound China asset allocation, Mr. Chan said, "Even in a higher interest rate environment, we continue to see great opportunities for selective investments in Hong Kong commercial real estate projects, particularly in locations outside the Central district, where prices are lower and properties have a much higher redevelopment potential.""Hong Kong plays a unique and essential jurisdictional role for both Chinese and overseas companies - most firms operating in China require a base here. This will continue to drive returns for commercial property redevelopments in the SAR throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019."Since 2012, Rykadan Capital has been targeting different classes of real estate assets, especially commercial property redevelopment projects across Hong Kong, as well as in Mainland China, the United Kingdom and the United States with a view to grow asset values and provide strong returns for shareholders. It recently launched the Rykadan Real Estate Fund LP, the Group's first real estate private equity management fund.About Rykadan Capital LimitedRykadan Capital Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It invests in a growing number of real estate and projects in the Greater China region and overseas with a view to grow asset values and provide strong returns for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.rykadan.com.