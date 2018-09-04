

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday amid continuing worries about rising trade tensions and the sell-off in emerging market currencies, particularly in Argentina and Turkey. The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.



U.S. President Donald Trump said that Canada 'will be out' of the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA unless a revised version is 'fair' to America. Trump is also said to be ready to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as soon as Thursday.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, with investors cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Banks and oil stocks are among the major decliners.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.20 points or 0.32 percent to 6,290.70, off a low of 6,289.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.60 points or 0.27 percent to 6,398.90.



In the banking sector, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak. Santos is losing more than 1 percent, Oil Search is declining 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent and BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.7 percent.



Gold miners are also higher. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent.



Suncorp Group said it has agreed to sell its life insurance business to Dai-ichi Life Group for about A$725 million and expects to return about A$600 million of the proceeds to shareholders. The company's shares are down 0.4 percent.



Shares of Kogan.com are falling almost 8 percent after the online retailer's co-founders Ruslan Kogan and David Shafer offloaded A$40 million of the company's shares. The Japanese market is edging higher after opening lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is edging up 4.12 points or 0.02 percent to 22,711.50, after touching a low of 22,612.15 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Canon is down 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is lower by 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining 0.7 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Taisei Corp. is advancing almost 2 percent, while Pioneer Corp. and Shiseido Co. are rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing almost 4 percent, Ube Industries is declining almost 3 percent and Fujikura is down more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are higher.



Overnight, the U.S. stock markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.97 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.13 percent, while Germany's DAX declined 0.14 percent.



