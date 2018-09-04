sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

128,02 Euro		+1,77
+1,40 %
WKN: A0MYC8 ISIN: US9285634021 Ticker-Symbol: BZF1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VMWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,59
133,53
08:08
131,83
133,77
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD5,63+1,62 %
VMWARE INC128,02+1,40 %