

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO INC. (DOCOMO) said that it will offer Japan Welcome SIM cards-prepaid SIM cards for overseas visitors to Japan-to all press and media representatives attending the World Press Briefing of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will take place in Tokyo from September 4 to 7.



As a Tokyo 2020 Gold Partner for telecommunications services, DOCOMO is currently considering the provision of various Games-related information services to overseas visitors to Japan who use DOCOMO prepaid SIM cards during the Tokyo 2020 Games.



In advance of the Games, DOCOMO will provide Japan Welcome SIM cards to attendees at the forthcoming World Press Briefing in order to obtain feedback on service quality and functionality, with the aim of improving these prior to actual launch.



In 2020, DOCOMO is considering offering the service via its free-of-charge 'Plan 0' subscription, which will carry commercials but will offer overseas visitors free 4G access throughout Japan; users will be required to use their phones to check information and for various other functions during the Tokyo 2020 Games.



