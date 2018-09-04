sprite-preloader
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group - Regulated information - 4 September 2018, before trading hours

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/):

  • Agenda/convening notice regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 4 October 2018 (also attached in PDF)
  • All other information for the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 4 October 2018 (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)
20180904_Agenda_Convening notice (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2213952/863827.pdf)


