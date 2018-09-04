Grand Prix Nissan

MENA, Sept 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Byblos Bank, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Nissan and Saudi Telecom Company are among the 15 winners of this year's WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018.Now in its second year, the prize is in search of the best strategic marketing thinking that has driven results in the region. The winners of the Grand Prix and three Special Awards share a $10,000 prize fund.The Grand Prix, awarded to TBWA\RAAD for the 'Camelpower' campaign, saw Nissan Middle East create a new industry benchmark for automotive desert performance.A further three Golds, five Silvers, six Bronzes and three special awards, recognising specific areas of excellence, were also awarded by the judging panel made-up of 18 client- and agency-side top industry professionals chaired by Wasim Basir - Director, Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola MENA.Four of the winning campaigns, including the Grand Prix, are regional campaigns. The other award-winning work are for national markets - Egypt (3), Lebanon (3), Saudi Arabia (3) and United Arab Emirates (2).Commenting on the work, jury member Laura Chaibi, Head of Digital Research, MBC says: "WARC's MENA strategy awards have been an excellent vehicle to uncover, showcase and celebrate, authentic, local insight-driven, communication strategies with impact."From ultra-local single country brands through to large international brands, from all across the MENA region, we have seen an array of communications putting consumer truths at the heart of their business as well as forays into new technologies to deliver innovative and contemporary communications with bottom-line business impact."The WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018 winners are:Grand PrixTBWA\RAAD - 'Camelpower' - Nissan - Middle East and North Africa + Research Excellence Special AwardGoldTBWA\RAAD - 'Highway Gallery' - Louvre Abu Dhabi - United Arab EmiratesFP7/BEY - 'There's no home like home' - Byblos Bank - Lebanon + Local Hero Special AwardJ. Walter Thompson - 'Unveil Saudi' - Saudi Telecom Company - Saudi ArabiaSilverFP7/CAI (part of McCann Worldgroup) - 'Hijacking the African Cup' - Coca-Cola - EgyptFP7/CAI (part of McCann Worldgroup) - 'The Chronicles of Oufa - EGBank - EgyptFP7/DXB - 'Cook With Her' - Puck - Saudi ArabiaTBWA\RAAD - 'Slow Trends' - Connect - LebanonTBWA\RAAD - 'SheDrives' - Nissan - Saudi Arabia + Brand Rebel Special AwardBronzeThe Classic Partnership Advertising Dubai - 'Footnote for the breast' - Medcare Women & Children Hospital' - Middle East and North AfricaImpact BBDO Dubai - 'Cook Less, Waste Less' - Sadia - Middle East and North AfricaLeo Burnett Dubai - 'If it were your pain, would you share it? - du - United Arab EmiratesJ. Walter Thompson Beirut - 'Em Khalil' - Bou Khalil Supermarket - LebanonMomentum Egypt - 'MoreToAutism' - The Egyptian Autistic Society - EgyptJ. Walter Thompson - 'Meet the HouseWiFis' - Saudi Telecom Company - Middle East and North AfricaFor more information on the strategies of the winning campaigns and to view the winners of the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018, go to www.warc.com/menaprize.prize.A free-to-attend event on the insights and themes from the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy will be held in Dubai on 6 November.About WARC- Your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, advertisers, market analysts and academics.WARC runs two global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Media Awards, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC publishes three global rankings of advertising excellence: Gunn 100 (creativity), WARC 100 (effectiveness), Gunn Media 100 (media innovation) and publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore. In June 2018 WARC was acquired by Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.