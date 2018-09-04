Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Clinical Research Laboratories LLC ("CRL"), one of the leaders in the Cosmetic Testing market in North America.

Established in 1992, and in continuous expansion ever since, CRL has established a significant reputation for excellence in clinical studies, safety and efficacy testing to the cosmetic, beauty products, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in North America. CRL provides testing services to a large number of international corporations.

Headquartered in central New Jersey and with subsidiaries in North Carolina and Texas, the company employs over 100 highly skilled staff and generated revenues of over US$ 12m in 2017.

As a result of this acquisition, Eurofins now has a global cosmetic and personal care testing footprint and is becoming the leading company serving the cosmetics and personal care industries worldwide. Eurofins can now offer its clients the most comprehensive cosmetics testing portfolio from its global network of over 25 state-of-the-art personal care products and cosmetics testing laboratories in Europe, Asia, Australia and now the United States.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome CRL and its teams to the Eurofins Group. This acquisition is a perfect geographic complement to our existing footprint in the cosmetic and personal care products testing field, and provides Eurofins with a global leadership position in the cosmetic testing market."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world's leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 38,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

