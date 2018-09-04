sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,30 Euro		-0,23
-0,75 %
WKN: 923876 ISIN: FI0009007835 Ticker-Symbol: VLM 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
METSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METSO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,03
30,32
08:02
04.09.2018 | 07:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Metso Corporation: Pekka Vauramo to start as Metso's President and CEO on November 1, 2018

Pekka Vauramo to start as Metso's President and CEO on November 1, 2018

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 4, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. EEST

Metso Corporation's new President and CEO Pekka Vauramo will assume his duties on November 1, 2018. He joins Metso from Finnair where he has served as President and CEO since 2013.The appointment was published on May 21, 2018.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Directors, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3001

Metso Corporation
Eeva Sipilä
Interim President and CEO and CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com,www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)