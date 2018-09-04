Speedcast Launches New Industry-Leading VSAT Propositions

Speedcast Provides up to 10 Mbps Connectivity Speeds with Guaranteed Performance

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communications and IT solutions, today announced a new portfolio of VSAT plans that will meet an extensive set of customer requirements. All of the plans come with Committed Information Rate (CIR), which provides customers with a guaranteed level of performance. The plans are also supported by the world's largest and most robust Ku-band network with advanced cybersecurity protection, ensuring outstanding bandwidth availability and exceptional user experience in the Maritime and offshore Energy markets.

The four new plans are Quota, Burst, Guaranteed and Professional.

Quota is a metered VSAT service sold in Gigabyte (GB) packages, with up to 30 GB plans. Quota can be extended to the entire fleet or offshore Energy assets with Fleet Quotas, which allows up to 100 GB to be shared throughout the month.

Burst provides a guaranteed minimum CIR with very high burst rates of Maximum Information Rate (MIR).

Guaranteed is a CIR-only service when specific applications and data transfers require a minimum guaranteed bandwidth to ensure the application is running or the data transfer occurs with unlimited usage throughout the month.

Professional is tailored to meet the most demanding onboard requirements. Professional customers have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of service levels up to 50 Mbps MIR in a standard configuration, all with a guaranteed CIR.

"We simplify the selection process so customers can find the right VSAT service according to their individual vessel, fleet or offshore asset needs, while providing growth paths to higher connectivity as demand increases for business and crew," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President of Products, Marketing, and Business Development for Speedcast. "This expansion continues Speedcast's commitment to providing customers with the best choices in the marketplace."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

