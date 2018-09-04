Ananda Developments Plc - Acquisition of Strategic Stake in hapac

Two year right of first refusal to participate in any LHT fundraisings and increase its stake.

Subject to shareholder approval the Company will invest £460,000 cash for ordinary shares equating to 15% of the ordinary share capital of LHT. Ananda's investment in LHT is conditional on it receiving shareholder approval to expand the geographical focus of its investment strategy to include, inter alia, Italy and the United Kingdom. Notice of a General Meeting to approve the change in the Company's investment strategy is expected to be distributed to shareholders shortly.

Executive Director of Ananda, Melissa Sturgess, commented:

"With more than 700 million people and a total annual healthcare spend of EUR1.49 trillion, Europe is set to be the largest legal medicinal cannabis market in the world and predicted to be worth more than EUR55 billion per annum by 2028.

Ananda's investment in LHT is an exciting opportunity for our shareholders. It provides exposure to this new technology which is being launched at a time when high growth is forecast in the European medical cannabis market and when the UK is also undergoing rapid changes to its medical cannabis laws.

We are delighted to be supporting the LHT team in the launch and rollout of hapac. Not only is hapac a well-positioned product, it is being developed by a team which understands the dynamics, challenges and opportunities in the herbal vaping space. One of the most important facets of hapac is its ability to deliver a measured dose of medicinal cannabis, where precise dosing is important in medical treatment protocols. We look forward to working closely with the team on its Italian and subsequent further rollout."

OVERVIEW OF LIBERTY HERBAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

LHT was founded in 2016 by two ex-British American Tobacco ("BAT") employees and an innovation consultant who has worked with BAT, who between them have extensive experience in developing and marketing next-generation vaping technologies.

LHT's goal is to build a valuable leading legal cannabis brand, worldwide, based on the benefits of hapac, its patent pending technology for vaping medicinal cannabis.

Competitor market offerings are 'loose herb', which can either be smoked or used in a dry-herb vaporiser, and 'vape pens'. Dry-herb vaporisers are expensive to buy and messy and inconvenient to use. The cannabis oil used in most vape pens is extracted using potentially toxic solvents like butane and is thinned and diluted using synthetic additives. This damages many of the delicate natural cannabinoids and terpenes that patients and consumers want and can result in an artificial taste. hapac provides a natural, cost effective and user-friendly solution to these issues.

hapac is the registered trademark for LHT's ready-to-use filter-paper sachets of pre-ground medicinal cannabis that are specially designed for use in dry-herb vaporisers. For patients who have been prescribed medicinal cannabis, hapac delivers a measured dose of cannabis in a convenient and environmentally friendly format. As there is no burning involved in using the hapac product, no cannabis is wasted through combustion and toxicants and odour are dramatically reduced.

LHT has already completed a consumer trial of the hapac product in Seattle, USA and has received very positive feedback from manufacturing partners, retailers and consumers.

LHT has agreements to launch the hapac product commercially in Italy, in November 2018 and Canada in Q2 2019.Italy has been chosen for the first launch market because LHT has developed a strong relationship with a commercial partner that has a large medicinal cannabis retail footprint in the country. Moreover, the recent regulatory change in Italy to allow the sale of 'low THC cannabis' (contain less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol), presents LHT with a key opportunity for hapac to be the first vaped medicinal cannabis product in that market. LHT also currently intends to launch in other legal jurisdictions beyond Italy and Canada in 2019.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

